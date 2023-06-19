Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 43,980 K

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $79.71, down -1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.68 and dropped to $77.77 before settling in for the closing price of $78.99. Over the past 52 weeks, LGND has traded in a range of $48.27-$85.70.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -109.30%. With a float of $15.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.71, operating margin of +6.54, and the pretax margin is +18.35.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 343,081. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,444 shares at a rate of $77.20, taking the stock ownership to the 38,488 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 6,408 for $77.13, making the entire transaction worth $494,225. This insider now owns 25,784 shares in total.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.89) by $1.39. This company achieved a net margin of -2.66 while generating a return on equity of -0.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -16.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (LGND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (LGND) raw stochastic average was set at 59.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.88 in the near term. At $81.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.36 billion has total of 17,273K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 196,250 K in contrast with the sum of -33,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,980 K and last quarter income was 41,950 K.