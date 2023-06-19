Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.69%

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $273.35, plunging -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $275.97 and dropped to $268.76 before settling in for the closing price of $272.65. Within the past 52 weeks, LAD’s price has moved between $180.00 and $299.29.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 22.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.90%. With a float of $26.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21875 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.70, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is +6.14.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lithia Motors Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 104.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 49,646. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $248.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Chief Innovation&Tech Officer sold 1,490 for $219.55, making the entire transaction worth $327,129. This insider now owns 5,142 shares in total.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $8.77) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 25.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.30% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 40.88, a number that is poised to hit 9.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 35.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.89.

During the past 100 days, Lithia Motors Inc.’s (LAD) raw stochastic average was set at 71.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $231.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $275.59 in the near term. At $279.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $282.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $268.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $264.96. The third support level lies at $261.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.50 billion based on 27,528K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,188 M and income totals 1,251 M. The company made 6,974 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 228,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.