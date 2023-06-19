LTC (LTC Properties Inc.) dropped -0.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 16, 2023, LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) trading session started at the price of $34.38, that was -0.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.46 and dropped to $33.86 before settling in for the closing price of $34.24. A 52-week range for LTC has been $30.87 – $45.49.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 0.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.40%. With a float of $39.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.45, operating margin of +54.52, and the pretax margin is +57.06.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LTC Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LTC Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 3,206,057. In this transaction CHAIRMAN & CEO of this company sold 83,172 shares at a rate of $38.55, taking the stock ownership to the 329,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO sold 500 for $38.50, making the entire transaction worth $19,250. This insider now owns 412,259 shares in total.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +56.41 while generating a return on equity of 12.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.09% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, LTC Properties Inc.’s (LTC) raw stochastic average was set at 39.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.37 in the near term. At $34.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.17.

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Key Stats

There are 41,396K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.42 billion. As of now, sales total 175,150 K while income totals 100,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,500 K while its last quarter net income were 33,130 K.