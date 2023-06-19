Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) last year’s performance of -11.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.60, down -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.615 and dropped to $1.495 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Over the past 52 weeks, LUCD has traded in a range of $1.11-$3.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -93.10%. With a float of $10.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.97 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1372.15, operating margin of -14899.47, and the pretax margin is -14899.47.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is 80.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 57,683. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,864 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 135,456 shares.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14899.47 while generating a return on equity of -144.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s (LUCD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 116.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lucid Diagnostics Inc., LUCD], we can find that recorded value of 74500.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 83840.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s (LUCD) raw stochastic average was set at 65.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6104. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6383. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3983.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.01 million has total of 43,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 380 K in contrast with the sum of -56,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 450 K and last quarter income was -16,250 K.