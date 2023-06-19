Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) plunged -5.92 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

June 16, 2023, Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) trading session started at the price of $61.01, that was -5.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.24 and dropped to $57.57 before settling in for the closing price of $61.46. A 52-week range for MBUU has been $46.30 – $70.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 33.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.70%. With a float of $19.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.53 million.

In an organization with 3015 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.95, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +17.28.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Malibu Boats Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Malibu Boats Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,501,402. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $60.06, taking the stock ownership to the 120,451 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,473 for $61.91, making the entire transaction worth $462,622. This insider now owns 38,847 shares in total.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.36) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 35.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 36.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Malibu Boats Inc.’s (MBUU) raw stochastic average was set at 45.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.72. However, in the short run, Malibu Boats Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.18. Second resistance stands at $62.55. The third major resistance level sits at $63.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.84.

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) Key Stats

There are 20,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.27 billion. As of now, sales total 1,215 M while income totals 157,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 375,120 K while its last quarter net income were 51,890 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

116.75% percent quarterly performance for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) opened at $4.81, lower -7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is 21.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock priced at $7.27, up 3.89% from...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.01%

Shaun Noe -
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.25, up 2.24% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.