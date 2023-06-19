Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) is 13.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 16, 2023, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) trading session started at the price of $14.50, that was -1.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.68 and dropped to $13.838 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. A 52-week range for MEC has been $5.95 – $16.66.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 348.00%. With a float of $19.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.03, operating margin of +4.25, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mayville Engineering Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 130,087. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 13,617 shares at a rate of $9.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,454 for $8.69, making the entire transaction worth $116,961. This insider now owns 109,608 shares in total.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 9.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 348.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s (MEC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.53 in the near term. At $15.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.34. The third support level lies at $12.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) Key Stats

There are 20,468K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 292.10 million. As of now, sales total 539,390 K while income totals 18,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 142,650 K while its last quarter net income were 2,570 K.