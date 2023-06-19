Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) average volume reaches $43.31K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 16, 2023, Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) opened at $1.36, lower -6.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for MPU have ranged from $0.95 to $2.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -43.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -154.60% at the time writing. With a float of $18.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.63, operating margin of -185.26, and the pretax margin is -484.96.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mega Matrix Corp. is 21.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -439.24 while generating a return on equity of -84.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -154.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 40222.0, its volume of 0.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Mega Matrix Corp.’s (MPU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6056, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6796. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3600 in the near term. At $1.4800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8800.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) Key Stats

There are currently 31,564K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,930 K according to its annual income of -8,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -1,660 K.