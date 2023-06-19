MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 288,050 K

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $20.60, up 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.75 and dropped to $20.16 before settling in for the closing price of $20.54. Over the past 52 weeks, MLNK has traded in a range of $12.49-$21.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 104.00%. With a float of $64.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.66 million.

In an organization with 751 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.55, operating margin of +11.63, and the pretax margin is +1.88.

MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MeridianLink Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 185,567. In this transaction President, Go To Market of this company sold 11,897 shares at a rate of $15.60, taking the stock ownership to the 454,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s President, Go To Market sold 1,573 for $17.24, making the entire transaction worth $27,119. This insider now owns 256,989 shares in total.

MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.45 while generating a return on equity of 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MeridianLink Inc.’s (MLNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, MeridianLink Inc.’s (MLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.35. However, in the short run, MeridianLink Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.81. Second resistance stands at $21.08. The third major resistance level sits at $21.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.63.

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 80,645K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 288,050 K in contrast with the sum of 1,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 77,140 K and last quarter income was -5,670 K.