Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) with a beta value of 0.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 16, 2023, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) opened at $82.74, higher 0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.876 and dropped to $81.96 before settling in for the closing price of $82.25. Price fluctuations for MSEX have ranged from $66.51 to $96.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $17.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of +25.92, and the pretax margin is +28.12.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Middlesex Water Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 24,220. In this transaction PAO/Controller of this company sold 297 shares at a rate of $81.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 576 for $79.80, making the entire transaction worth $45,965. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +26.12 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Middlesex Water Company (MSEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Looking closely at Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Middlesex Water Company’s (MSEX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.47. However, in the short run, Middlesex Water Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.94. Second resistance stands at $83.36. The third major resistance level sits at $83.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.11.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) Key Stats

There are currently 17,681K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 162,430 K according to its annual income of 42,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,160 K and its income totaled 5,870 K.