MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 34.77% last month.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.5858, up 9.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6613 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Over the past 52 weeks, MIND has traded in a range of $0.37-$0.98.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -10.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.80%. With a float of $12.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of -21.70, and the pretax margin is -19.18.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of MIND Technology Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 56,960. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $7.12, taking the stock ownership to the 21,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.27, making the entire transaction worth $72,700. This insider now owns 13,696 shares in total.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -21.18 while generating a return on equity of -27.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MIND Technology Inc.’s (MIND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, MIND Technology Inc.’s (MIND) raw stochastic average was set at 58.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5636. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6842 in the near term. At $0.7284, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7955. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5058. The third support level lies at $0.4616 if the price breaches the second support level.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.00 million has total of 13,789K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,090 K in contrast with the sum of -8,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,410 K and last quarter income was 670 K.