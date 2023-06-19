Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) stock priced at $0.8767, up 6.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8997 and dropped to $0.825 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. MNPR’s price has ranged from $0.81 to $4.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.30%. With a float of $4.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 31,500. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.15, taking the stock ownership to the 24,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 6,053 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,159. This insider now owns 14,238 shares in total.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -72.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s (MNPR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0288, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1424. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9246 in the near term. At $0.9495, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9993. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8499, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8001. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7752.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.19 million, the company has a total of 13,222K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,430 K.