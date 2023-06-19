MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) average volume reaches $123.78K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Search
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) stock priced at $4.10, down -5.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. MYTE’s price has ranged from $3.75 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.30%. With a float of $84.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.60 million.

The firm has a total of 1238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. The insider ownership of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is 79.43%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., MYTE], we can find that recorded value of 0.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (MYTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.37.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 344.61 million, the company has a total of 84,881K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 777,620 K while annual income is -8,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 213,480 K while its latest quarter income was -5,510 K.

