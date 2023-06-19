Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.28 million

June 16, 2023, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) trading session started at the price of $106.12, that was -3.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.12 and dropped to $101.49 before settling in for the closing price of $104.90. A 52-week range for NBR has been $83.05 – $190.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.10%. With a float of $8.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.16, operating margin of +1.67, and the pretax margin is -9.26.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nabors Industries Ltd. is 5.38%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.53) by $2.58. This company achieved a net margin of -13.59 while generating a return on equity of -75.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Looking closely at Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.91.

During the past 100 days, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NBR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.15. However, in the short run, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.62. Second resistance stands at $107.68. The third major resistance level sits at $109.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.36.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) Key Stats

There are 9,540K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.00 billion. As of now, sales total 2,669 M while income totals -350,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 789,010 K while its last quarter net income were 49,220 K.