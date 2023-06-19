Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.18 million

Markets

June 16, 2023, Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) trading session started at the price of $2.15, that was 14.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. A 52-week range for KITT has been $1.70 – $13.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.30%. With a float of $16.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 93 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.27, operating margin of -160.73, and the pretax margin is -247.14.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nauticus Robotics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Nauticus Robotics Inc. is 31.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -247.14 while generating a return on equity of -33.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 37735.0, its volume of 54340.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Nauticus Robotics Inc.’s (KITT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.61 in the near term. At $2.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) Key Stats

There are 47,281K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 103.81 million. As of now, sales total 11,430 K while income totals -28,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,820 K while its last quarter net income were -10,180 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) plunged -1.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.40, plunging -1.38% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of -12.50% for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On June 16, 2023, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) opened at $0.48, higher 2.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock priced at $79.79, down -1.01% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.