Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) volume exceeds 0.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $4.00, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.81 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Over the past 52 weeks, NAUT has traded in a range of $1.50-$3.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.90%. With a float of $90.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 10,149. In this transaction Senior VP, Product Development of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 91,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Senior VP, Product Development bought 10,000 for $2.02, making the entire transaction worth $20,250. This insider now owns 86,250 shares in total.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s (NAUT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT)

The latest stats from [Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., NAUT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.15 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.’s (NAUT) raw stochastic average was set at 99.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.12. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 495.71 million has total of 124,866K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -57,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -14,970 K.