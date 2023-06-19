Search
Shaun Noe
Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 136,000 K

Company News

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.00, plunging -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.115 and dropped to $12.81 before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Within the past 52 weeks, NVGS’s price has moved between $9.81 and $15.21.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 244.00%. With a float of $33.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.52, operating margin of +11.73, and the pretax margin is +7.39.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navigator Holdings Ltd. is 58.58%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.29 while generating a return on equity of 4.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 244.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 48.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s (NVGS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.01 in the near term. At $13.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.40.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 970.23 million based on 77,180K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 473,790 K and income totals 53,470 K. The company made 136,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.

