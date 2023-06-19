NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) is expecting 92.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) stock priced at $3.10, up 41.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.40 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. NEOV’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.50%. With a float of $28.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.91, operating margin of -128.65, and the pretax margin is -129.76.

NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of NeoVolta Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%.

NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -129.76 while generating a return on equity of -201.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeoVolta Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 61.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV)

Looking closely at NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 77301.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, NeoVolta Inc.’s (NEOV) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. However, in the short run, NeoVolta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.83. Second resistance stands at $5.27. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.23.

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.78 million, the company has a total of 33,155K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,470 K while annual income is -5,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 630 K while its latest quarter income was -630 K.