NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) posted a -0.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) stock priced at $62.62, down -0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.0366 and dropped to $61.74 before settling in for the closing price of $62.67. NEP’s price has ranged from $51.58 to $86.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 217.40%. With a float of $81.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.34, operating margin of +13.29, and the pretax margin is +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 99,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,750 shares at a rate of $56.89, taking the stock ownership to the 32,340 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 217.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NextEra Energy Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextEra Energy Partners LP, NEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.70. The third major resistance level sits at $64.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.46.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.57 billion, the company has a total of 88,902K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,211 M while annual income is 477,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 301,000 K while its latest quarter income was -14,000 K.