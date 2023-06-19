NICE Ltd. (NICE) plunged -2.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 16, 2023, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) opened at $229.59, lower -2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $229.59 and dropped to $223.14 before settling in for the closing price of $228.62. Price fluctuations for NICE have ranged from $164.65 to $235.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 10.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.70% at the time writing. With a float of $63.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.94 million.

In an organization with 7926 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of +15.37, and the pretax margin is +15.83.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.98) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.19 while generating a return on equity of 9.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NICE Ltd. (NICE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.28, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.26.

During the past 100 days, NICE Ltd.’s (NICE) raw stochastic average was set at 86.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $202.44. However, in the short run, NICE Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $227.75. Second resistance stands at $231.89. The third major resistance level sits at $234.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $221.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $218.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $214.85.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Key Stats

There are currently 63,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,181 M according to its annual income of 265,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 571,860 K and its income totaled 76,940 K.