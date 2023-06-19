Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) performance over the last week is recorded -14.80%

Analyst Insights

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.89, down -5.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.8198 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, ACER has traded in a range of $0.65-$4.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.40%. With a float of $13.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.11 million.

The firm has a total of 33 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 19.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 819,672 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 2,712,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 409,836 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $500,000. This insider now owns 483,741 shares in total.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Acer Therapeutics Inc., ACER], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACER) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8890, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5437. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8666. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9134. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9368. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7964, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7730. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7262.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.19 million has total of 23,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -26,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -16,280 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.19, soaring 14.16% from the previous...
Read more

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
June 16, 2023, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) trading session started at the price of $8.00, that was -4.47% drop from the session before....
Read more

43.70% percent quarterly performance for PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) opened at $3.16, higher 8.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.