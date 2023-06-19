No matter how cynical the overall market is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) performance over the last week is recorded -14.80%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.89, down -5.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.8198 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, ACER has traded in a range of $0.65-$4.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.40%. With a float of $13.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.11 million.

The firm has a total of 33 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 19.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 819,672 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 2,712,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 409,836 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $500,000. This insider now owns 483,741 shares in total.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Acer Therapeutics Inc., ACER], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACER) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8890, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5437. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8666. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9134. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9368. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7964, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7730. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7262.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.19 million has total of 23,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -26,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -16,280 K.