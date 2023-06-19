No matter how cynical the overall market is, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) performance over the last week is recorded -7.50%

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.51, down -3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5201 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Over the past 52 weeks, AGBA has traded in a range of $1.31-$11.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -148.00%. With a float of $8.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.85 million.

The firm has a total of 152 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of -90.77, and the pretax margin is -142.84.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of AGBA Group Holding Limited is 91.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -143.24 while generating a return on equity of -235.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGBA Group Holding Limited, AGBA], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7594, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5664. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5101. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5401. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5602. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4399. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4099.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.20 million has total of 59,577K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,320 K in contrast with the sum of -44,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,500 K and last quarter income was -12,070 K.