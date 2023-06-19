No matter how cynical the overall market is Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) performance over the last week is recorded 2.22%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) stock priced at $168.21, up 0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.30 and dropped to $165.0801 before settling in for the closing price of $166.81. AZPN’s price has ranged from $161.40 to $263.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.20%. With a float of $28.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.80 million.

In an organization with 3574 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.02, operating margin of -13.27, and the pretax margin is -11.30.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Aspen Technology Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 512,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,114 shares at a rate of $164.56, taking the stock ownership to the 5,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 1,293 for $214.64, making the entire transaction worth $277,530. This insider now owns 13,859 shares in total.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.30% during the next five years compared to -11.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aspen Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.32.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Technology Inc.’s (AZPN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $212.15. However, in the short run, Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.73. Second resistance stands at $170.12. The third major resistance level sits at $171.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $162.29.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.82 billion, the company has a total of 64,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 405,300 K while annual income is 53,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 229,880 K while its latest quarter income was -57,640 K.