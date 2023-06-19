No matter how cynical the overall market is AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.04%

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $49.90, down -2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.00 and dropped to $47.97 before settling in for the closing price of $49.12. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRC has traded in a range of $32.51-$52.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 13.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -193.20%. With a float of $45.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.11 million.

In an organization with 1050 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.44, operating margin of -12.92, and the pretax margin is -13.98.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of AtriCure Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 34,146. In this transaction Director of this company sold 713 shares at a rate of $47.89, taking the stock ownership to the 16,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,422 for $47.03, making the entire transaction worth $66,877. This insider now owns 34,897 shares in total.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -14.06 while generating a return on equity of -9.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.84. However, in the short run, AtriCure Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.42. Second resistance stands at $50.72. The third major resistance level sits at $51.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.36.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.32 billion has total of 47,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 330,380 K in contrast with the sum of -46,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 93,490 K and last quarter income was -6,480 K.