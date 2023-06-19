No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) performance over the last week is recorded 4.99%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) stock priced at $0.2299, down -1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2299 and dropped to $0.2111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. BJDX’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $1.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -165.80%. With a float of $11.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.87, operating margin of -3741.48, and the pretax margin is -3733.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 20,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3733.11 while generating a return on equity of -58.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Looking closely at Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s (BJDX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5634. However, in the short run, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2302. Second resistance stands at $0.2395. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2490. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2114, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2019. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1926.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.60 million, the company has a total of 20,459K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 250 K while annual income is -9,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,540 K.