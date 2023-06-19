No matter how cynical the overall market is, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) performance over the last week is recorded 1.98%

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.01, soaring 3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.99 and $24.75.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.10%. With a float of $22.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.63 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2498, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3220. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9800.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.60 million based on 20,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 600 K and income totals -107,740 K. The company made 90 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.