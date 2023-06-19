No matter how cynical the overall market is Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) performance over the last week is recorded -2.70%

Search
On June 16, 2023, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) opened at $42.06, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.295 and dropped to $41.19 before settling in for the closing price of $42.32. Price fluctuations for FUN have ranged from $37.58 to $47.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 736.30% at the time writing. With a float of $48.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.65 million.

In an organization with 4400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.97, operating margin of +20.63, and the pretax margin is +20.45.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cedar Fair L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,225. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $44.15, taking the stock ownership to the 31,397 shares.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.83) by -$0.78. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 736.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.12% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.36. However, in the short run, Cedar Fair L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.14. Second resistance stands at $42.77. The third major resistance level sits at $43.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.93.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

There are currently 51,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,817 M according to its annual income of 307,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 84,550 K and its income totaled -134,550 K.

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.35 million

Steve Mayer -
HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.59, plunging -0.36% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 9.36% for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) trading session started at the price of $71.27, that was -0.76% drop from the session...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) opened at $24.98, higher 0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

