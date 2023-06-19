No matter how cynical the overall market is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) performance over the last week is recorded 36.36%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.97, up 13.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.9519 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CURI has traded in a range of $0.75-$2.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.90%. With a float of $28.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.58, operating margin of -66.22, and the pretax margin is -64.77.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of CuriosityStream Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 2,986. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,899 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 645,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $8,840. This insider now owns 648,256 shares in total.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -65.24 while generating a return on equity of -36.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CuriosityStream Inc.’s (CURI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, CuriosityStream Inc.’s (CURI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3390. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1294 in the near term. At $1.1787, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2675. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9913, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9025. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8532.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.40 million has total of 52,970K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 78,040 K in contrast with the sum of -50,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,390 K and last quarter income was -7,750 K.