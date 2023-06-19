No matter how cynical the overall market is, First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) performance over the last week is recorded -1.17%

On June 16, 2023, First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ: FFNW) opened at $10.75, higher 1.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $10.69 before settling in for the closing price of $10.84. Price fluctuations for FFNW have ranged from $9.70 to $16.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 151 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Financial Northwest Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 85,645. In this transaction Sr. VP/CCO of the Bank of this company sold 5,749 shares at a rate of $14.90, taking the stock ownership to the 34,813 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Senior VP/CCO of the Bank sold 18,844 for $15.31, making the entire transaction worth $288,466. This insider now owns 34,813 shares in total.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.12 while generating a return on equity of 8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ: FFNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9996.0, its volume of 40140.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Northwest Inc.’s (FFNW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.10 in the near term. At $11.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.48.

First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ: FFNW) Key Stats

There are currently 9,148K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,490 K according to its annual income of 13,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,170 K and its income totaled 2,120 K.