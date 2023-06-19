No matter how cynical the overall market is Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.71%

June 16, 2023, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) trading session started at the price of $13.34, that was -1.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.44 and dropped to $13.03 before settling in for the closing price of $13.34. A 52-week range for GAIN has been $11.01 – $15.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.90%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.59 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.51, operating margin of +57.67, and the pretax margin is +38.51.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gladstone Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Gladstone Investment Corporation is 2.21%, while institutional ownership is 15.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 4,920. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 375 shares at a rate of $13.12, taking the stock ownership to the 750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President bought 3,000 for $12.84, making the entire transaction worth $38,520. This insider now owns 144,916 shares in total.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +38.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 3.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Gladstone Investment Corporation’s (GAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. However, in the short run, Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.34. Second resistance stands at $13.60. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.52.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) Key Stats

There are 33,592K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 439.71 million. As of now, sales total 81,540 K while income totals 35,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,860 K while its last quarter net income were 4,660 K.