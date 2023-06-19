No matter how cynical the overall market is Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) performance over the last week is recorded 0.47%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) stock priced at $17.35, down -0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.35 and dropped to $17.15 before settling in for the closing price of $17.26. LAND’s price has ranged from $14.95 to $27.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 28.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -50.40%. With a float of $32.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.90, operating margin of +38.01, and the pretax margin is +6.24.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gladstone Land Corporation is 7.16%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 9,889. In this transaction Director of this company bought 560 shares at a rate of $17.66, taking the stock ownership to the 560 shares.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.28 while generating a return on equity of 0.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.06% during the next five years compared to 5.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gladstone Land Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Gladstone Land Corporation’s (LAND) raw stochastic average was set at 45.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.34 in the near term. At $17.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.94.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 616.33 million, the company has a total of 35,714K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 89,240 K while annual income is 4,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,200 K while its latest quarter income was 1,750 K.