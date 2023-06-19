No matter how cynical the overall market is Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) performance over the last week is recorded -2.76%

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $102.82, soaring 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.48 and dropped to $101.87 before settling in for the closing price of $102.23. Within the past 52 weeks, LOPE’s price has moved between $78.37 and $124.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.30%. With a float of $30.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.57, operating margin of +26.06, and the pretax margin is +26.35.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 98.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 273,825. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $109.53, taking the stock ownership to the 15,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,500 for $112.59, making the entire transaction worth $168,885. This insider now owns 8,550 shares in total.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.96) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +20.26 while generating a return on equity of 21.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

The latest stats from [Grand Canyon Education Inc., LOPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was superior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s (LOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.38. The third major resistance level sits at $105.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.46.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.14 billion based on 30,726K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 911,310 K and income totals 184,680 K. The company made 250,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.