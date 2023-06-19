No matter how cynical the overall market is Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.14%

June 16, 2023, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) trading session started at the price of $0.64, that was -2.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.65 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for OPTT has been $0.44 – $1.49.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.90%. With a float of $55.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 54 employees.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6523. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6458 in the near term. At $0.6677, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6856. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5881. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5662.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

There are 56,214K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.99 million. As of now, sales total 1,760 K while income totals -18,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 730 K while its last quarter net income were -6,090 K.