No matter how cynical the overall market is Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) performance over the last week is recorded -12.70%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $6.18, down -3.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.385 and dropped to $5.98 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has traded in a range of $0.53-$9.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -116.50%. With a float of $14.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 14,070. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $4.69, taking the stock ownership to the 43,547 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $83,000. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -118.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 43.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.25 in the near term. At $6.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.44.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 128.27 million has total of 20,452K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -24,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,600 K.