No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.01%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.25, up 2.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.31 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, SQNS has traded in a range of $1.86-$4.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 64.70%. With a float of $40.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 285 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.93, operating margin of -22.04, and the pretax margin is -17.97.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Sequans Communications S.A. is 16.38%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -14.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.35% during the next five years compared to 32.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sequans Communications S.A.’s (SQNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)

Looking closely at Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 71795.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Sequans Communications S.A.’s (SQNS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. However, in the short run, Sequans Communications S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.31. Second resistance stands at $2.35. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.17.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.30 million has total of 47,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,550 K in contrast with the sum of -9,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,900 K and last quarter income was -5,040 K.