No matter how cynical the overall market is Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) performance over the last week is recorded -6.02%

On June 16, 2023, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) opened at $11.98, lower -3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.98 and dropped to $11.48 before settling in for the closing price of $11.98. Price fluctuations for SRAD have ranged from $7.10 to $14.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.70% at the time writing. With a float of $201.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.89 million.

In an organization with 3977 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.59, operating margin of +6.63, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sportradar Group AG is 2.63%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) raw stochastic average was set at 44.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.97. However, in the short run, Sportradar Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.87. Second resistance stands at $12.17. The third major resistance level sits at $12.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.87.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,110,242K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 769,330 K according to its annual income of 11,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 222,800 K and its income totaled 7,320 K.