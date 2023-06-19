No matter how cynical the overall market is, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) performance over the last week is recorded 0.37%

On June 16, 2023, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) opened at $0.5797, lower -4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5905 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for VS have ranged from $0.38 to $11.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.30% at the time writing. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.71 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 1.45%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -1769.82 while generating a return on equity of -113.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Versus Systems Inc., VS], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 235.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6185, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4942. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5917. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6114. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6322. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5512, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5304. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5107.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

There are currently 10,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,110 K according to its annual income of -21,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160 K and its income totaled -1,190 K.