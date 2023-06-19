Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) performance over the last week is recorded 5.14%

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) opened at $2.63, lower -1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Price fluctuations for YRD have ranged from $0.67 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -9.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $87.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1064 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.84, operating margin of +43.40, and the pretax margin is +43.54.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +34.79 while generating a return on equity of 21.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.49% during the next five years compared to -9.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41

Technical Analysis of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)

Looking closely at Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 69777.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Yiren Digital Ltd.’s (YRD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.95. However, in the short run, Yiren Digital Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.30.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Key Stats

There are currently 85,341K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 240.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 497,970 K according to its annual income of 173,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 143,620 K and its income totaled 62,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Last month’s performance of 7.29% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
On June 16, 2023, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) opened at $160.36, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ucommune International Ltd (UK) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) stock priced at $0.628, up 2.38% from the previous...
Read more

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $25.60, up 0.04% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.