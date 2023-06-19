No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) performance over the last week is recorded 5.14%

On June 16, 2023, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) opened at $2.63, lower -1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Price fluctuations for YRD have ranged from $0.67 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -9.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $87.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1064 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.84, operating margin of +43.40, and the pretax margin is +43.54.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +34.79 while generating a return on equity of 21.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.49% during the next five years compared to -9.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41

Technical Analysis of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)

Looking closely at Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 69777.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Yiren Digital Ltd.’s (YRD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.95. However, in the short run, Yiren Digital Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.30.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Key Stats

There are currently 85,341K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 240.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 497,970 K according to its annual income of 173,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 143,620 K and its income totaled 62,200 K.