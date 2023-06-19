Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

Company News

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.20, soaring 0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Within the past 52 weeks, ZFOX’s price has moved between $0.75 and $15.73.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -775.00%. With a float of $94.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 721 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of -43.80, and the pretax margin is -639.72.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is 9.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -630.87 while generating a return on equity of -233.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -775.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Trading Performance Indicators

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.68 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s (ZFOX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0932, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3706. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2167 in the near term. At $1.2433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1167.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 140.00 million based on 118,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,620 K and income totals -742,050 K. The company made 45,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) opened at $0.61, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

-3.33% percent quarterly performance for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) stock priced at $70.80, up 0.06% from...
Read more

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is 7.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $123.72, down -0.26% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

