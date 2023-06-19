Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.60%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock priced at $31.05, down -0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.29 and dropped to $30.45 before settling in for the closing price of $30.84. NWPX’s price has ranged from $25.58 to $40.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 28.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $9.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1312 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.61, operating margin of +9.65, and the pretax margin is +9.05.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Northwest Pipe Company is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 24,214. In this transaction Director of this company sold 712 shares at a rate of $34.01, taking the stock ownership to the 16,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s Director sold 1,851 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $62,937. This insider now owns 17,636 shares in total.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northwest Pipe Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) saw its 5-day average volume 83900.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 53547.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Pipe Company’s (NWPX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.24 in the near term. At $31.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.00. The third support level lies at $29.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 308.52 million, the company has a total of 9,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 457,670 K while annual income is 31,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,100 K while its latest quarter income was 2,360 K.