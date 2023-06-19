Now that Aclarion Inc.’s volume has hit 0.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.27, plunging -17.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, ACON’s price has moved between $0.38 and $2.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -61.00%. With a float of $5.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -245.64, operating margin of -9202.51, and the pretax margin is -11694.45.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aclarion Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $1000.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 22,404 for $0.45, making the entire transaction worth $10,000. This insider now owns 22,404 shares in total.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -11694.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 202.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Trading Performance Indicators

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 158.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aclarion Inc. (ACON)

The latest stats from [Aclarion Inc., ACON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was inferior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Aclarion Inc.’s (ACON) raw stochastic average was set at 25.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 269.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 184.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8074. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6633.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.59 million based on 8,201K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -7,610 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.