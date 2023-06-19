Now that Bank of Marin Bancorp’s volume has hit 0.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 16, 2023, Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) trading session started at the price of $19.46, that was 0.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.56 and dropped to $18.875 before settling in for the closing price of $19.36. A 52-week range for BMRC has been $12.89 – $36.78.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.60%. With a float of $14.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 313 employees.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank of Marin Bancorp stocks. The insider ownership of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 18,455. In this transaction EVP, Chief Credit Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $18.45, taking the stock ownership to the 12,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s President & CEO bought 684 for $14.56, making the entire transaction worth $9,961. This insider now owns 41,158 shares in total.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.66) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +33.05 while generating a return on equity of 10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Marin Bancorp’s (BMRC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.67 in the near term. At $19.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.30.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) Key Stats

There are 16,115K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 312.02 million. As of now, sales total 140,950 K while income totals 46,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,280 K while its last quarter net income were 9,440 K.