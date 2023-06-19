Now that Clean Energy Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 0.25 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $2.88, down -9.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Over the past 52 weeks, CETY has traded in a range of $0.81-$5.70.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 22.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.90%. With a float of $12.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.26 million.

In an organization with 20 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.96, operating margin of -37.16, and the pretax margin is +6.22.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 167.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clean Energy Technologies Inc.’s (CETY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 95420.0. That was better than the volume of 92003.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Technologies Inc.’s (CETY) raw stochastic average was set at 20.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.96.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.71 million has total of 38,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,660 K in contrast with the sum of 150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,900 K and last quarter income was -1,070 K.