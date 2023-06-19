Now that Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volume has hit 0.4 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.97, down -1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Over the past 52 weeks, DARE has traded in a range of $0.82-$1.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.20%. With a float of $83.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.52, operating margin of -312.85, and the pretax margin is -309.48.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 1.93%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -309.48 while generating a return on equity of -124.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 65.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

The latest stats from [Dare Bioscience Inc., DARE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9970, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0199. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9767. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9233.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 82.80 million has total of 86,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,000 K in contrast with the sum of -30,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,040 K.