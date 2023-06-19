Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Nova Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock priced at $115.57, down -2.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.575 and dropped to $108.50 before settling in for the closing price of $115.93. NVMI’s price has ranged from $67.40 to $119.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 20.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.90%. With a float of $28.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.68 million.

In an organization with 1177 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.54, operating margin of +25.73, and the pretax margin is +27.76.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Nova Ltd. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.57 while generating a return on equity of 26.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nova Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nova Ltd. (NVMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.34.

During the past 100 days, Nova Ltd.’s (NVMI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.59. However, in the short run, Nova Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.21. Second resistance stands at $119.43. The third major resistance level sits at $123.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.06.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.33 billion, the company has a total of 28,725K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 570,730 K while annual income is 140,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,190 K while its latest quarter income was 34,630 K.

