Now that So-Young International Inc.’s volume has hit 0.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.12, soaring 2.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $2.0301 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Within the past 52 weeks, SY’s price has moved between $0.50 and $3.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 37.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -673.80%. With a float of $71.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.81 million.

In an organization with 1573 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.73, operating margin of -8.17, and the pretax margin is -6.92.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of So-Young International Inc. is 21.38%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.21 while generating a return on equity of -2.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -673.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.91% during the next five years compared to -40.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

So-Young International Inc. (SY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) raw stochastic average was set at 36.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.71. However, in the short run, So-Young International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.20. Second resistance stands at $2.27. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 209.80 million based on 105,315K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 182,380 K and income totals -9,500 K. The company made 45,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.