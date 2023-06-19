Now that Telecom Argentina S.A.’s volume has hit 0.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.93, soaring 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.145 and dropped to $5.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Within the past 52 weeks, TEO’s price has moved between $3.54 and $6.52.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 48.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.50%. With a float of $76.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $430.71 million.

In an organization with 21681 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telecom Argentina S.A. is 59.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s (TEO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. However, in the short run, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.21. Second resistance stands at $6.37. The third major resistance level sits at $6.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.42.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 430,740K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,615 M and income totals -1,600 M. The company made 1,117 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 144,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.