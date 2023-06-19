Now that Uxin Limited’s volume has hit 0.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.40, down -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4319 and dropped to $1.3397 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has traded in a range of $0.80-$10.70.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.20%. With a float of $39.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.18 million.

In an organization with 814 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 4.58%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3921, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1549. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4280. Second resistance stands at $1.4761. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5202. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3358, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2917. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2436.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.90 million has total of 39,562K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 258,090 K in contrast with the sum of -22,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,220 K and last quarter income was -14,620 K.