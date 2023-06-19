Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.62%

On June 16, 2023, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) opened at $18.99, lower -6.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.265 and dropped to $17.46 before settling in for the closing price of $18.95. Price fluctuations for OLK have ranged from $8.39 to $26.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.80% at the time writing. With a float of $39.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.95 million.

In an organization with 582 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.34, operating margin of -22.02, and the pretax margin is -11.02.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Olink Holding AB (publ) is 68.29%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -9.19 while generating a return on equity of -2.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (OLK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.27. However, in the short run, Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.90. Second resistance stands at $19.98. The third major resistance level sits at $20.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.37. The third support level lies at $15.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Key Stats

There are currently 124,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 139,850 K according to its annual income of -12,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,460 K and its income totaled -13,960 K.