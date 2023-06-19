Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) is -44.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) opened at $10.86, lower -16.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.86 and dropped to $8.78 before settling in for the closing price of $10.91. Price fluctuations for OBIO have ranged from $7.49 to $23.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -917.60% at the time writing. With a float of $21.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.64 million.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -917.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 325.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO)

The latest stats from [Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc., OBIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was superior to 88810.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc.’s (OBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.67. The third major resistance level sits at $12.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.51. The third support level lies at $6.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 35,755K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 390.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -782 K according to its annual income of -2,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,160 K and its income totaled -10,940 K.

