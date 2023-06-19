OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is 7.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $123.72, down -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.965 and dropped to $121.365 before settling in for the closing price of $122.65. Over the past 52 weeks, OSIS has traded in a range of $69.31-$127.07.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.30%. With a float of $15.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6298 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.87, operating margin of +11.36, and the pretax margin is +11.85.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of OSI Systems Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,239,000. In this transaction EXECUTVE VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $123.90, taking the stock ownership to the 37,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV sold 2,000 for $125.62, making the entire transaction worth $251,244. This insider now owns 81,349 shares in total.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.75 while generating a return on equity of 18.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 43.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OSI Systems Inc.’s (OSIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS)

The latest stats from [OSI Systems Inc., OSIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.17 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, OSI Systems Inc.’s (OSIS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.15. The third major resistance level sits at $126.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.95. The third support level lies at $118.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 16,728K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,183 M in contrast with the sum of 115,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 302,890 K and last quarter income was 21,810 K.